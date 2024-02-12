Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sundae fun day

Via Gelato (1142 12th Ave.) has curated two perfectly sweet treats for the month of February.

Its White Rabbit sundae is the perfect confection to continue celebrating Chinese New Year. The shop’s gelato experts were inspired by the nostalgic candy to create a White Rabbit gelato. It also boasts a Mandarin drizzle and Mandarin gelee, which is made from fresh-squeezed Mandarin oranges and then zested by hand to form them into tiny concentrated cubes of citrus flavor. And, for the pièce de résistance, this limited-time dessert is topped with a fortune cookie.

The second special goodie is the chef’s choice flavor of February — strawberry cheesecake. The reimagined classic dessert is transformed into a strawberry gelato with strawberry sauce and pieces of white cake mixed in.

Visit viagelatohawaii.com.

Spread the love

Still looking for a sweet Valentine’s gift for your loved ones? Crumbl has you covered with its Valentine’s Day lineup and its newest confection: Jammy Heart.

The treat comprises two shortbread-inspired cookies sandwiching a smooth layer of homemade raspberry buttercream frosting and fresh raspberry jam and is finished with a cutout heart design.

“Our wish is to help create meaningful Valentine’s moments with our customers’ loved ones this season,” states Amy Eldredge, Crumbl vice president of menu.

Crumbl also offers gift cards to spread even more love to family and friends.

Visit crumblcookies.com.

Sweets for your sweetheart

La Palme D’Or Patisserie is known for its French pastries and desserts with a Japanese twist. The dessert shop has a variety of limited-time delicacies for Valentine’s Day.

Choose from Valentine pink strawberry shortcake (combination of vanilla sponge, whipped cream, strawberries and vanilla), heart-shaped white chocolate mousse cake with mixed berry compote center, strawberry macaron cake, Valentine chocolate mousse cake with vanilla crème brulée center, raspberry mousse cake with dark chocolate crunch and a petite Valentine cupid cake. Heart-shaped cake pops, financier gift sets and wrapped heart-shaped chocolate cake are also available.

Call 808-941-6161 to preorder. Walk-ins accepted.

Beloved treat returns

Big Island Candies is hosting a special meet-and-greet with Japanese culinary personality Harumi Kurihara for the re-release of her beloved Kona coffee cookies from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at its storefront at Ala Moana Shopping Center (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) near Centerstage.

The treat perfectly balances the subtle sweetness and dark-roasted richness of coffee in a mocha-scented cookie, which is then elevated by crunchy bits of coarsely ground Kona coffee beans.

The limited release of Harumi’s Kona coffee cookies first launched on Black Friday last November and sold out within two weeks. Big Island Candies is proud to announce the re-launch of the adored confection — only this time as part of its permanent collection.

The confections are available at both of Big Island Candies locations, Ala Moana Center ($24.50) and its Hilo flagship store and factory ($23.50).

Visit bigislandcandies.com.