This tasty combo is perfect for any party

This elegant tart riffs on the classic party combo of sour cream, caviar and potatoes. Here, sliced cooked potatoes are tossed with sour cream, Parmesan and chives, then spread onto a puff pastry crust. After baking, the top of the tart is strewn with crumbled potato chips for crunch and an optional layer of some kind of caviar for a salty pop (tobiko, salmon or trout roe work nicely). Cut into small pieces to serve as an hors d’oeuvre or larger pieces for the centerpiece of a festive brunch.

Crispy Potato and Sour Cream Tart

Ingredients:

• 1 1/4 pounds fingerling or baby Yukon Gold potatoes

• 3/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, more for the water

• 1 cup sour cream, more for brushing

• 1 cup grated Parmesan

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

• 2 large egg yolks

• 3 tablespoons chives, finely chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

• 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

• 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

• All-purpose flour, for surfaces

• 14 to 16 ounces puff pastry, thawed if frozen

• Tobiko, trout or salmon roe, for topping (optional)

• Handful of crumbled potato chips, for topping

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Add potatoes to a medium pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and boil potatoes for 10 to 15 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a knife. Drain and cool completely. Once cool, slice into 1/4- to 1/2-inch-thick coins.

While the potatoes are boiling, in a medium bowl, stir together sour cream, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, butter, egg yolks, 2 tablespoons chives, garlic, thyme, lemon zest and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Gently fold the cooled sliced potatoes into the mixture.

Place dough on a lightly floured counter. Use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to 1/8-inch thick.

Carefully transfer dough to the prepared sheet pan. Use a knife to score a 1-inch border along the edge. Spread the potato mixture in an even layer inside the scored border. Brush border generously with sour cream. Top potatoes with the remaining 1/2 cup grated Parmesan.

Bake the tart until golden brown and the crust is baked through on the bottom, about 25 to 35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let sit for 10 minutes before slicing. Top with more chopped chives, trout or salmon roe (optional) and crushed potato chips before serving.

Total time: 1 1/4 hours, serves 6-8.