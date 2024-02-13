Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas named national player of the week

Hawaii senior outside hitter Spyros Chakas was named the AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Player of the Week today after leading the Rainbow Warriors to two wins over then-No. 5 Stanford last week.

Chakas averaged 5.43 kills per set and hit .550 against the Cardinal (7-3).

He had 15 kills and eight digs in a four-set win on Wednesday and then dominated Friday’s sweep with a season-high 23 kills and one error in 30 attempts to hit a career-best .733.

Entering this week, Chakas ranks third in the country in Division I averaging 4.29 kills per set.

He has had double figures in kills in the last six matches for No. 3 Hawaii (10-1), which is on a nine-match winning streak.

The Rainbow Warriors have the week off before returning to the court next Thursday to host Missouri S&T for two matches.