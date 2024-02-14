comscore Hawaii flight attendants picket amid worldwide protests | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii flight attendants picket amid worldwide protests

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Flight attendants from several airlines came together Tuesday to picket at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Flight attendants from several airlines came together Tuesday to picket at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM United Airlines employee Ka‘imipono Mohika, center, was spokesperson for the picket.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    United Airlines employee Ka‘imipono Mohika, center, was spokesperson for the picket.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Thousands of flight attendants from several airlines, including Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian, United, American and Southwest, picketed outside of airports across the country Tuesday as part of a day of action. At the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport demonstration, flight attendants picketed to demand airline management negotiate fair contracts, including pay increases to compensate flight attendants for their essential work.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Thousands of flight attendants from several airlines, including Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian, United, American and Southwest, picketed outside of airports across the country Tuesday as part of a day of action. At the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport demonstration, flight attendants picketed to demand airline management negotiate fair contracts, including pay increases to compensate flight attendants for their essential work.

Local flight attendants picketed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday as part of a Worldwide Day of Action to demand fair contracts. Read more

Previous Story
On the move: Brooke Tongg

Scroll Up