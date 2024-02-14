Hawaii flight attendants picket amid worldwide protests

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Flight attendants from several airlines came together Tuesday to picket at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
United Airlines employee Ka'imipono Mohika, center, was spokesperson for the picket.
Thousands of flight attendants from several airlines, including Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian, United, American and Southwest, picketed outside of airports across the country Tuesday as part of a day of action. At the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport demonstration, flight attendants picketed to demand airline management negotiate fair contracts, including pay increases to compensate flight attendants for their essential work.