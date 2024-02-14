Hawaii flight attendants picket amid worldwide protests

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Local flight attendants picketed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday as part of a Worldwide Day of Action to demand fair contracts. Read more

Local flight attendants picketed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Tuesday as part of a Worldwide Day of Action to demand fair contracts.

The action comes at a significant time in Hawaii because Alaska Airlines flight attendants voted Tuesday to authorize a strike, and a proposed merger between Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines is still pending.

The Honolulu picketing was part of a broader picket of thousands of flight attendants at over 30 airports in the United States, the United Kingdom and Guam, who are demanding fair contracts and large pay increases. It was the first time that flight attendants at 24 airlines mounted a united protest. About 100,000 flight attendants are currently in contract negotiations.

Participating flight attendants came from three unions, including the Association of Flight Attendants-­CWA, the Transport Workers Union and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The Honolulu event, held in front of the breezeway of the United Airlines check-in counters, advertised that flight attendants from Alaska, American, Southwest and United would attend. They were also joined by some members from Hawaiian Airlines as well as pilots, nurses and other community supporters.

The picket comes as dissatisfaction among flight attendants is mounting nationwide and in Hawaii, where flight attendants for Alaska and Hawaiian airlines have delayed a merger endorsement. The boards of directors for both air carriers already approved Alaska Airlines’ purchase of Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal, which includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 6,800 flight attendants at Alaska Airlines and 2,200 flight attendants at Hawaiian Airlines, has said support is dependent on whether demands made by Alaska and Hawaiian union leadership are met. Key demands include a merger protocol agreement with detailed protections for all flight attendants, such as:

>> “No furlough” protections.

>> No displacements (everyone maintains their base assignment).

>> “Adopt and go”/“adopt and amend” expedited joint contract negotiations that yield improvements for all flight attendants.

>> Other protections specific to the proposed merger, including AFA representative involvement in safety and service modifications.

Taylor Garland, AFA spokesperson, said, “The (Alaska Airlines flight attendant’s) strike vote reinforces our demands. We’re serious about securing improvements for flight attendants in order to consider support for the merger. That includes reaching an agreement for Alaska flight attendants.”

The Alaska and Hawaiian master executive councils have said they plan to reconvene March 25 for a status update, and again on April 26, “to review management’s action/inaction to determine whether our union will support or oppose the proposed merger.”

Some aviation industry members have suggested that the union’s delay in endorsing the merger is an attempt to seek a better contract outcome for Alaska’s flight attendants, whose contract became amendable in December 2022.

The union filed for mediation with the National Mediation Board in September and, following Tuesday’s strike vote, now could request a release, which would lead to a 30-day “cooling off” period and strike deadline.

AFA Alaska President Jeffrey Peterson said in a statement,“Our time is now! Alaska Flight Attendants today backed up our fight for an industry-leading contract with a 99.48% strike vote. And we’re out on the picket line demonstrating that we’re ready to do whatever it takes to get the contract we deserve. There’s no excuse: Alaska management has the money to buy another airline, they certainly have the money to invest in flight attendants. We have a simple message for management: Pay us, or CHAOS!”

The last time Alaska Airlines flight attendants went on strike was in 1993 when they used a strike strategy trademarked as “CHAOS,” or “Create Havoc Around Our System.” Several of the signs carried by picketers Tuesday at the Honolulu airport referenced “CHAOS.”

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, “We agree with our flight attendants that we need a new contract, which is why we’ve been working hard to get an agreement. We’ve been offering industry-leading top-of-scale pay for months with an immediate 15% raise to the entire pay scale and additional raises every year. We’ve closed more than 50 tentative agreements — representing dozens of topics where we’ve found common ground.”

The spokesperson said AFA and Alaska leadership have met twice in the past three weeks, where they reached four tentative agreements, and are continuing to bargain and meet with a mediator.

It’s unclear what impact, if any, the Alaska Airlines’ flight attendants strike vote will have on Friday’s merger vote by Hawaiian shareholders, whose endorsement is needed to complete the deal.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, “We have a long history of getting contracts that are good for employees and good for the business, while also making strategic investments in our long-term profitable growth. Regarding our combination with Hawaiian Airlines, we believe that our expanded company with shared cultures, values and approaches to service will create clear benefits for our combined workforce, guests and communities.”

While eyes are on Alaska and Hawaiian flight attendants in Hawaii, Tuesday’s action was meant to address demands by flight attendants across the board, who say they are in need of significant raises and improvements to increasingly difficult working conditions. They also seek better work/life balance.

Dwayne Myles, AFA council representative for United, called Tuesday’s event a “monumental occasion.”

“So many flight attendants from so many airlines are flying under contracts that have expired, and we are just one of the largest,” Myles said. “Today alone we have American, Alaska, Southwest and more, and we are all joining together to let all our companies know that enough is enough. We are ready to settle the contract.”

While the contracts are separate, the union demands are similar. Ka‘imipono Mohika, a Honolulu-­based flight attendant for United, said wage increases are of particular concern for Honolulu-­based United flight attendants, who deal with high living costs, especially for housing. He said work/life balance is another key issue for United flight attendants, who don’t get paid until the plane pushes back from the gate.

“We are in the business of transportation, and we are here to get people from point A to point B safely and we want to get paid for all that time — not just the flight,” Mohika said.