Letter: Kaneohe kauhale is a much-needed blessing

Housing and services are sorely needed for the homeless on the Windward side, so it was welcome news that a second kauhale project opened up in Kaneohe (“State opens second kauhale project in Kaneohe,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 11).

This project will be a blessing for those who are ready and willing to take action to turn their lives around. With the wraparound services that will be provided, there is hope that a difference will be made.

The NIMBY (not in my back yard) folks should realize that it is better for the community to have those who are struggling to be sheltered than on our streets. I have personally seen how housing and support services can turn lives around.

Mahalo to those who are in the trenches servicing the most vulnerable in our population.

J. Kanani Kihara

Kaneohe

