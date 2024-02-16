comscore Letter: Kaneohe kauhale is a much-needed blessing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Kaneohe kauhale is a much-needed blessing

Housing and services are sorely needed for the homeless on the Windward side, so it was welcome news that a second kauhale project opened up in Kaneohe (“State opens second kauhale project in Kaneohe,” Star- Advertiser, Feb. 11). Read more

