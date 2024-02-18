Honolulu police investigate homicide in Keeaumoku area

Honolulu police are investigating a homicide case on Makaloa Street in the area of Keeaumoku Street.
According to a tweet, HPD reported the homicide happened around 5:30 a.m. today but did not release any further details. “More information will be released later today,” according to a tweet.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene during that time and treated three patients who suffered apparent stab wounds, according to a report. EMS reported a 35-year-old man was in critical condition and two men, ages 24 and 26, were in serious condition.
