Honolulu police search for suspect in fatal Makaha shooting

Honolulu police are looking for local male in his early 20s who allegedly shot and killed a 39-year-old man at Ohikilolo Ranch on Saturday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a weapons case at Ohikilolo Ranch in Makaha.

A witness reported that the 39-year-old victim had been arguing with hunters about the hunter’s dog attacking the victim’s steer. The argument escalated when one of the hunters allegedly shot the victim. The hunters then fled on foot towards Farrington Highway.

Emergency Medical Services responded and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A murder in the second degree case is under investigation.

The suspect is described as a local male, in his late teens early 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black shirt, and should should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation at the scene to include witness interviews, surveillance video review, and recovery of evidence. Our investigation is on-going. Based on the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, head of HPD’s homicide detail.