Israeli swimmer Gorbenko jeered at swim worlds in Qatar

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel competes in the women’s 400-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

    Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel competes in the women’s 400-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

DOHA, Qatar >> Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was jeered by some of the crowd after finishing second in the women’s 400-meter medley on the closing day of the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Gorbenko was making poolside comments moments after the race when the jeers rang out at the Aspire Dome in Doha.

“I’m just so happy to be here and represent my country in this hard time,” Gorbenko said amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. “Being here with the Israeli flag means a lot to me and to my country, so that’s the best I can do.”

Others in the crowd then drowned out the jeers with applause and cheers.

British swimmer Freya Colbert won the race in 4 minutes, 37.14 seconds. Gorbenko clocked 4:37.36 and Italy’s Sara Franceschi was third in 4:37.86.

All three attended their medal ceremony later Sunday.

