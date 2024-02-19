This flavorful Chili has a dash of spice

Mushrooms and black beans are the perfect pairing for a hearty weeknight chili with a kick of heat from a fresh jalapeño. Seared minced mushrooms add a depth of flavor that balances an easy homemade chili spice mix of mild chile, warm cinnamon and smoky chipotle. If you’d like, you can substitute 1 1/2 cups of the broth for 1 1/2 cups of Mexican lager.

Black Bean Chili With Mushrooms

Ingredients:

• 1 pound cremini or portobello mushrooms, or both, minced (see tip)

• 1/3 cup neutral oil, such as grapeseed

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

• 2 red bell peppers, finely chopped

• 1 jalapeño, minced

• 3 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 teaspoon ground mild chile, such as chile California

• 3/4 teaspoon chipotle powder

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon, preferably Ceylon

• 3 tablespoons tomato paste

• 2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

• 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

• 3 1/2 cups vegetable broth or water

• 1 tablespoon raw or turbinado sugar

• 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms, torn into bite-size pieces (optional)

• Sour cream (plant-based if you’d like) and torn cilantro leaves, for serving

Directions:

Spread the minced mushrooms on a clean dish towel or paper towel and squeeze out excess liquid. Heat the oil in a medium pot over high. Add the mushrooms with a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook, stirring every minute or so, until the mushrooms sear to a darker color and any remaining water in the mushrooms has cooked off, about 5 minutes.

Lower the heat to medium and add the onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens and browns slightly, about 5 minutes. Add the bell peppers, jalapeño and garlic and cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until fragrant and beginning to brown. Add the chile powder, chipotle powder, cumin and cinnamon and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute, then add the tomato paste and mix.

Lower the heat to medium-low and add the canned diced tomato and its juices, beans, broth, sugar and porcini mushrooms, if using. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with the lid ajar and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Divide among bowls and serve with sour cream and cilantro.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.

Tip:

To quickly mince mushrooms, pulse them in a food processor.