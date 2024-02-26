Scam sells fake tickets to Honolulu Zoo’s anniversary event

City officials are warning the public of an online scam selling tickets to the 40th anniversary of the Honolulu Zoo.

The scammers are trying to trick people into thinking they are getting a bargain for the zoo’s 40th anniversary with tickets valid for one year. But officials said no such tickets being sold online.

“These tickets are not legitimate and the zoo only sells admission to the public at the front entrance,” said officials in a news release. “The Honolulu Zoo has received several calls about this scam that was first spotted on social media and uses an authentic-looking website to lure unsuspecting victims.”

One such website was offering four tickets for just $6.95, using the Honolulu Zoo Society’s logo, officials said. Other U.S. zoos have also reported a similar scam targeting their customers.

At the same time, Honolulu Zoo is in the running as “Best Zoo in America” via online votes for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2024.

For official information, the public should visit HonoluluZoo.org.