An easy shellfish dinner

Ready in 10 minutes, this Mark Bittman recipe from 2013 is a perfect weeknight recipe. It relies heavily on garlic, oregano and black pepper as a coating for the shrimp. Serve alongside a hearty salad or with a stack of flatbread for an easy meal. In his original piece, a roundup of shrimp recipes, he suggested wild shrimp from the Pacific or Gulf of Mexico, or fresh local shrimp from Maine or the Carolinas, if they’re available to you. All, he wrote, are “preferable from a sustainability perspective.”

Sheet-Pan Shrimp With Tomatoes, Feta and Oregano

Ingredients:

• 1 garlic clove

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• Black pepper

• 1 1/2 pounds peeled shrimp

• Chopped tomatoes, for serving

• Crumbled feta, for serving

Directions:

Turn on the broiler, and position the oven rack close to the heat.

Mash garlic clove with salt until it forms a paste. Add chopped oregano, lemon juice, olive oil and lots of black pepper. Rub paste all over 1 1/2 pounds peeled shrimp.

Spread shrimp out on a pan and broil, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Served topped with chopped tomatoes and crumbled feta.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 4.