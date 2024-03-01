House fire extinguished in Ewa Beach

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire in Ewa Beach that broke out this morning.

HFD received a 911 call at 9:11 a.m. for a fire at 91-1352 Hoopio St., a “small, two-story residence,” according to an HFD news release. Ten units and 35 personnel responded to the fire, with the first unit arriving at the scene at 9:19 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the home.

The firefighters began an aggressive fire attack and brought the fire under control at 10:09 a.m. The fire was extinguished at 11:20 a.m.

Eight adults were displaced from the home by the fire, according to the news release, and HFD notified the American Red Cross to assist them. The investigation to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.