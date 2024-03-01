State charge against former kayak business owner is dismissed

The charge against Robert Twogood of Kaneohe for allegedly engaging in a commercial activity without a license have been dropped.

Twogood, the former owner of Twogood Kayaks Hawaii Inc., was cited by state officials in January after a group of kayakers he was leading ran into trouble off Makapuu, resulting in Ocean Safety stepping in.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources sent a Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer to investigate, and cited him for engaging in a commercial activity without a license. But Twogood said he was simply leading a club excursion and had violated no state rules.

He was scheduled to appear in Kaneohe District court on Thursday.

The state Attorney General’s office said it moved to dismiss the charge due to insufficient evidence.

Twogood said he expected the dismissal, and was not surprised when his attorney informed him of it.

“I knew we weren’t doing anything illegal,” he told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “We’ve been doing these club paddles for some 20 years, and we’ve never had a problem, never been cited before.”

The Hua Iki Paddling Club goes on monthly excursions, which are organized via the Meetup platform.

What happened that Saturday morning, Twogood said, is that the wind picked up unexpectedly during the excursion with about 25 participants — which was to begin at Makai Research Pier and end in Hawai Kai.

He decided to turn around midway through the trip, but one of paddlers flipped over and others were having a difficult time. He said some decided to exit at Makapuu Beach, where lifeguards assisted them, while the rest of the group returned to Makai Research Pier.

As the rescue was unfolding, a Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer was called to the scene, according to DLNR.

State officials said DOCARE cited Twogood based on its investigation, which led to the belief that probable cause existed, and indicated that a violation had occurred. At the time, DLNR’s news release said one participant had mentioned he had been asked to pay a $50 cash fee.

Twogood says he asks club members to pay $50 annually to cover liability insurance.

In 2021, BLNR fined Twogood Kayaks $25,000 for at least five separate incidents of commercial activity without required permits in Kailua waters. DLNR said Twogood was prohibited from getting a new commercial permit for at least two years.

Twogood said he has since sold his business, and that he is now retired.

The club has a paddling excursion from Makapuu to Hawaii scheduled this weekend, he said, if surf and weather conditions are suitable.