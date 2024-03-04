Rainbows use big inning to beat Holy Cross

An ensemble performance helped the Hawaii baseball team assemble a 9-2 victory over Holy Cross at Les Murakami Stadium.

A Monday night crowd of 762 saw the Rainbow Warriors win the series 3-1 to improve to 7-5. The Crusaders fell to 3-7.

In what was designated as a “staff” game, the ’Bows used eight pitchers to hold the Crusaders to four hits.

Zacary Tenn, who allowed one hit in two scoreless innings, earned the victory.

Tai Atkins retired the final three Crusaders. The final at-bat was extended when pinch hitter Patrick Casserly hit a towering pop-up that fell between Atkins and catcher DallasJ Duarte … and then bounced across the first-base line. Atkins then induced Casserly to hit a popout to first baseman Kyson Donahue to end the game.

The Crusaders scored the game’s first run on Colin Brown’s double in the top of the second inning.

But the ’Bows obliterated that deficit with seven runs in their half of the second. The ’Bows produced five hits, drew a walk, and were hit by three pitches during that surge. Elijah Ickes hit a two-run single and Matthew Miura’s triple brought home another two runs.

In the fifth, the ’Bows added two more runs. Jordan Donahue and Ickes opened the inning with back-to-back walks. Austin Machado singled through the right side and Donahue raced home with the ’Bows’ eighth run and Ickes scooted to third. Machado was thrown out at second on the play.

Miura then grounded to deep short and beat the throw to first base as Ickes scored from third.

Miura went 3-for-5 and was a home run short of becoming the sixth ’Bow to hit for the cycle.

The Crusaders scored a run in the sixth when Cam Bryant doubled, went to third on a groundout, and came home on a wild pitch.

The ’Bows play host to Rice in a four-game series beginning Friday night.