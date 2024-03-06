Zipper Lane open to all traffic this morning

The state Department of Transportation opened the Zipper Lane to all traffic this morning after a number of traffic accidents.
The Zipper Lane “will remain open for an extended period until traffic subsides,” the department said in a post on X this morning.
