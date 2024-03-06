comscore Zipper Lane open to all traffic this morning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Zipper Lane open to all traffic this morning

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:38 am
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG Heavy traffic is seen in a screenshot of the traffic camera at H-1 at Kinau this morning.

    GOAKAMAI.ORG

    Heavy traffic is seen in a screenshot of the traffic camera at H-1 at Kinau this morning.

The state Department of Transportation opened the Zipper Lane to all traffic this morning after a number of traffic accidents.

The Zipper Lane “will remain open for an extended period until traffic subsides,” the department said in a post on X this morning.

