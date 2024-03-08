No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball dominates No. 1 Grand Canyon

The third-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to 15 matches with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of No. 1 Grand Canyon tonight in the Outrigger Invitational.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 7,826 watched UH (16-1) dominate the Lopes (15-2) in statement-worthy fashion to extend its streak of consecutive sets won to 24.

Spyros Chakas had a team-high 14 kills and Hawaii controlled the match in every facet.

Sophomore middle Kurt Nusterer had three of Hawaii’s eight aces and Alaka’i Todd had 11 kills in 13 swings to hit .692.

UH outhit the Lopes .449 to .304 and had 10 blocks to Grand Canyon’s four.

>> PHOTOS: Hawaii vs. Grand Canyon

Chakas added a match-high eight digs and freshman setter Tread Rosenthal finished with a match-best 37 assists, three blocks, three kills, two digs and an ace.

Nusterer finished with six blocks and Chaz Galloway had seven kills and five blocks.

Hawaii will close the tournament on Sunday at 5 p.m. against No. 5 UC Irvine, which lost in five sets to No. 14 Lewis tonight.

Hawaii swept the Flyers on Thursday.