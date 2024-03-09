Unresponsive windsurfer treated at Kawaikui Beach Park

First responders treated an unresponsive windsurfer about 250 yards off of Kawaikui Beach Park in Wailupe this afternoon.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to the 59-year-old man just before 5 p.m. today after a group of OC1 canoe paddlers saw that the man was “in distress” and kept him afloat, according to an email from Honolulu Emergency Services.

Lifeguards brought the man back to shore by jet ski, where they gave him CPR. EMS then took over the patient’s care, providing him with advanced life support before taking him to an emergency room in critical condition.