Miyao’s homer lifts Hawaii over Rice

Stone Miyao led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo homer to right to give Hawaii a 4-3 victory over Rice tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,916 watched the Owls (5-9) tie the game in the top of the eighth on a two-out, two-run homer by Kyte McDonald.

Miyao, who entered the game hitting .147 without an extra-base hit this season, greeted Rice reliever Tyler Hamilton in the bottom of the inning with a no-doubter to put Hawaii (8-6) in front.

Freshman reliever Itsuki Takemoto, who gave up the homer to McDonald, came back in the ninth to finish out the game and earn the win.

Takemoto had given up only two hits in 8 2/3 innings this season before allowing a two-out single to Trey Duffield, Rice’s No. 9 hitter, to set up McDonald’s homer.

Left-hander Randy Abshier tied a career high with 11 strikeouts in seven innings for UH, which ended a seven-game losing streak to Rice.

Abshier retired 16 of the first 17 batters he faced and had his no-hit bid end in the top of the sixth on a one-out double by Duffield.

Abshier has struck out 31 batters in 16 innings over his last three starts.

The four-game series continues Sunday at 1:05 p.m.