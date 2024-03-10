HPD investigates homicide with multiple victims in Manoa

Honolulu police are investigating a homicide at a Manoa residence where multiple deceased individuals were found this morning.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, witnesses report there was an argument in the home earlier this morning just before 10 a.m. today. HPD did not reveal the location, but Waaloa Place in Manoa was listed as a “Misc Service Call” in a media log.

Murder investigations have been initiated but HPD did not reveal any further details.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.