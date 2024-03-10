Las Vegas Advisor: Plans finally unveiled for new $1.5B stadium

After an unexplained three-month delay, the renderings of the stadium planned for the Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas have been released.

The $1.5 billion stadium, with a seating capacity of 33,000, will have a nonretractable roof fashioned out of five overlapping layers and the world’s largest cable-net glass window looking out onto the Strip. It will be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre parcel where the Tropicana now stands, and an additional 3 acres will be used for a fronting plaza.

The Tropicana will be demolished and a new casino integrated into the space. The stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2028 Major League Baseball season.

F1, round two: This year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix race will run Nov. 21-23. Tickets are already on sale and range from $150 for standing room during qualifying runs to $35,000 for a primo three-day pass for seats at the F1 garage. Race bosses say that last year’s nine-month prep period that snarled traffic on and around the Strip will be only three months this year.

Adele out: Adele has postponed five weekends of performances (10 shows) at Caesars Palace, due to “vocal concerns.” Weekends With Adele is expected to resume in April.

Tourney suspended: The Thursday video poker mini tournament at the Downtown Grand has been discontinued, at least temporarily. The Thursday blackjack mini continues to run, starting at 3 p.m., with a $25 entry fee.

Question: What are the prospects for Las Vegas getting another Super Bowl?

Answer: By all accounts, the Las Vegas Super Bowl was a resounding success, drawing 123.7 million viewers and creating a huge PR win for both the city and the NFL, which has already expressed a desire to return. With the next three Super Bowls lined up for New Orleans, San Francisco and Los Angeles, the earliest the game could return to Las Vegas is 2028.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.