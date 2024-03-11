comscore Dylan’s Candy Shop in Waikiki to close up shop | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Dylan’s Candy Shop in Waikiki to close up shop

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:51 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Dylan’s Candy Bar at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa is set to close at the end of the month after four years at the location.

The international candy store — Dylan’s first location in Hawaii — opened at 2424 Kalakaua Ave. in January 2020, with a sit-down cafe offering shave ice, milkshakes, and ice cream, along with a wide assortment of candies.

The company, founded in 2001 by Dylan Lauren, daughter of fashion icon Ralph Lauren, has other cafe locations in Los Angeles and New York City.

In a notice filed with the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, New York-based Dylan’s Candy Bar said that eight employees would be laid off, effective April 5 due to the store’s closure.

An employee said the Waikiki store’s last day of business would be on March 31.

The eight employees are sales and cafe associates, according to the filing, and have been notified. The notice said the store would close permanently.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii men’s volleyball earns No. 1 ranking in AVCA poll
Next Story
2 dogs die during Iditarod, prompting PETA call to end the race

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up