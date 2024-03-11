Dylan’s Candy Shop in Waikiki to close up shop

Dylan’s Candy Bar at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa is set to close at the end of the month after four years at the location.

The international candy store — Dylan’s first location in Hawaii — opened at 2424 Kalakaua Ave. in January 2020, with a sit-down cafe offering shave ice, milkshakes, and ice cream, along with a wide assortment of candies.

The company, founded in 2001 by Dylan Lauren, daughter of fashion icon Ralph Lauren, has other cafe locations in Los Angeles and New York City.

In a notice filed with the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, New York-based Dylan’s Candy Bar said that eight employees would be laid off, effective April 5 due to the store’s closure.

An employee said the Waikiki store’s last day of business would be on March 31.

The eight employees are sales and cafe associates, according to the filing, and have been notified. The notice said the store would close permanently.