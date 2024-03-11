Fire extinguished at abandoned Kalihi building

Honolulu firefighters put out a fire at an empty, two-story building in Kalihi early this morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:08 a.m. for a building fire at 1822 Republican St. in Kalihi. Six units with about 22 personnel responded.
Upon arrival at 5:15 a.m., HFD said, the first unit found a blazing fire at an abandoned, two-story building.
Based on property records, the building was built in 1925 on industrial-zoned land, and was formerly home to the now-shuttered Club 77 cocktail lounge.
Firefighters commenced an offensive fire attack and quickly extinguished the fire by 5:20 a.m.
No occupants were in the structure at the time. No injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.
