Woman, 85, accused of torching Liliha home, to have mental evaluation

Beverly Shimabukuro, 85, indicted of first-degree arson, appeared in a blue paper jumpsuit in court for her arraignment and plea this morning at Oahu Circuit Court.

But instead of making a plea, her attorney, Christian Enright, asked the judge to have her undergo a review by a panel of three mental health experts to determine fitness for trial.

Shimabukuro was arrested on Feb. 28, after she was overheard telling an Emergency Medical Services supervisor that she lit a small pile of items on fire in her closet, damaging the house at 1662 Olona Lane.

She was being evicted the following day because the owner planned to sell the house, where she lived for 50 years.

Enright also informed the court that he was withdrawing a motion for supervised release. Instead he asked that the court place her under the care and supervision of the Hawaii State Hospital.

Shimabukuro had been held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center since her arrest.

The state attorney deferred to the court, and Judge Ronald Johnson agreed with the defense to have her transferred to the State Hospital.

The judge committed her to the custody of the Department of Health for her care, custody and evaluation of competency.

Enright said after the hearing that as soon as her belongings can be gathered up at OCCC, she will be transferred to the hospital.

A sister, brother and niece flew in from various states and were present in court. The family retained Enright to represent Shimabuuro.