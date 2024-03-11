This snack is simple

Ever the reliable 10-minute snack or meal, chicken quesadillas are not hard to make, but a few pointers ensure they’re as gooey, crispy and delicious as possible: Start with cool, shredded chicken so it doesn’t make the tortilla soggy. Toss the chicken and cheese together for even distribution, and add a smidgen of chili powder to the filling for spunk. Cook the quesadilla over moderate heat so the cheese melts just as the tortilla’s toasted.

Chicken Quesadillas

Ingredients:

• 3/4 cup/4 ounces cooked, shredded, cooled chicken

• 1 cup/4 ounces shredded cheddar, Mexican blend, pepper Jack or Monterey Jack cheese

• 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

• 2 (8- to 10-inch) flour tortillas

• Any combination of hot sauce, crema, salsa and guacamole (all optional), for serving

Directions:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss together the chicken, cheese and chili powder until combined. Sprinkle half the filling across half of each tortilla, then fold the tortillas over the filling to create a half-moon.

Add the folded tortillas to the skillet, making a circle. Cook, pressing down occasionally, until the cheese has melted and the tortillas are crisp and golden, 1 to 3 minutes per side.

Transfer to plates, let sit for about 30 seconds, then cut into wedges and eat with desired toppings.

Total time: 10 minutes, makes 2 quesadillas.