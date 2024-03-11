Transform this soup into a hearty meal

Earthy black bean soup gets a plush makeover with the addition of canned coconut milk, which lends richness and a sweet, mellow flavor. Whole cumin seeds and tomato paste add depth, while jalapeño contributes both brightness and heat to the pot. You can purée the soup until it’s velvety smooth, or leave it a little chunky. Either way, it makes for a satisfying and hearty weeknight meal.

Coconut Black Bean Soup

Ingredients:

• 1 large white onion, peeled

• 2 limes, 1 halved and 1 cut into wedges

• 1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or use 3/4 teaspoon Morton), plus more to taste

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 jalapeño, seeded if desired and minced

• 1 bunch cilantro, stems and leaves separated

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 3 (15.5-ounce) cans black beans, drained

• 1 (13.5-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk

• 1 cup vegetable or chicken stock, plus more if needed

Directions:

Cut the white onion in half lengthwise and then cut lengthwise again into quarters. Thinly slice one quarter of the onion. Add slices to a small bowl and stir in the juice of 1/2 lime and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside for serving. Dice the remaining onion and reserve.

Heat a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium-high. Once hot, add the oil. Add the diced onion and cook until tender and golden at the edges, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.

Stir in the jalapeño. Mince 1/4 cup cilantro stems and add to the pan. Cook until the jalapeño and cilantro stems are tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, cumin seeds, black pepper and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until the tomato paste darkens.

Add in the black beans, coconut milk and stock. Bring to a boil and lower heat to a simmer. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the mixture is thick.

Use an immersion blender or blender to purée the soup until half-smooth and still a little chunky. Add more stock if you want a brothier soup.

Stir in the juice of the remaining lime half and 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro leaves. Taste and add more salt and lime juice as needed. Serve topped with the pickled onions and more chopped cilantro, and with lime wedges alongside.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.