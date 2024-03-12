Indictment of 2 men links separate Oahu chemical attacks against women

Two men who met at the Oahu Community Correctional Center were indicted by an Oahu grand jury today for allegedly conspiring to carry out the Jan. 23 acid attack of a 25-year-old Chinese language teacher outside Ala Moana Center.

The alleged “murder for hire plot,” according to a news release from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, was carried out to cast doubt on who committed the April 7 acid attack on a woman outside of the 24-hour-fitness in Mililani.

Paul M. Cameron, 21, has been locked up at the Oahu Community Correctional Center since April for allegedly dousing his ex-girlfriend with acid outside the 24-hour-fitness in Mililani, causing severe chemical burns to her face and body.

Sebastian Mahkwan, 30, who Cameron called his “boyfriend” according to state court documents, was arrested Jan. 25 on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder for the Jan. 23 attack that left the Chinese language teacher in critical condition.

Cameron and Mahkwan met in the same module while Mahkwan was awaiting trial on drug and assault charges.

The indictment alleges that while at OCCC, Cameron authored documents detailing how to commit an acid attack including where to get acid.

Cameron allegedly talked to Mahkwan “about a planned acid attack that would assist Cameron in his pending case.”

The pair were indicted today for first-degree conspiracy to commit attempted murder, and/or second-degree attempted murder, and/or first-degree assault.

Cameron is also charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree accomplice to attempted murder, and first-degree accomplice to assault.

Mahkwan is also charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree assault.

The charge of first-degree attempted murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“A great deal of credit goes to the HPD Homicide Detail of the Criminal Investigation Division which worked with the Investigators and Deputy Prosecutors in our office collecting the evidence that led to the indictment,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement. “The indictment details a diabolical plot that resulted in a complete stranger – an innocent woman – being gravely wounded.”

Indictments against Sebastian Mahkwan and Paul Cameron by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd