3 Rainbows earn all-BWC basketball honors

Three Hawaii seniors earned all-Big West men’s basketball selections, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Forward Justin McKoy was named to the all-BWC second team while guard Noel Coleman and post Bernardo earned honorable mention.

The trio have been instrumental in leading UH to a resurgent second half of the season in which the the Rainbows earned the third seed in the upcoming BWC Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 McKoy, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, led the team in scoring in Big West games, averaging 13.7 points a game while also averaging 6.1 rebounds. He scored 20 or more points four times in league play.

Coleman earned all-Big West honors for the third straight time and second time as an honorable mention pick. He once again led the team in scorer (13.9 ppg) while also serving as the top defender.

Da Silva earned Big West accolades for the first time after enjoying his best season, averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game.

Elijah Pepper of UC Davis earned Big West Player of the Year honors while UC San Diego’s Eric Olen was tabbed as Coach of the Year.

The Rainbow Warriors open play in the tournament on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 6 UC Santa Barbara and No. 7 CSUN.