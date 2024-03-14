Man, 41, critical after shooting in front of Nanakuli High School

A 41-year-old man was left in critical condition this morning after a shooting in front of Nanakuli High School.
Paramedics responded to the scene on Nanakuli Avenue at about 6:35 a.m. and administered advanced life support to a man, 41, with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Emergency Medical Services. The man was transported to a nearby emergency room in critical condition.
The incident is under investigation by police as an attempted murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.