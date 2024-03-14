Man, 41, critical after shooting in front of Nanakuli High School

A 41-year-old man was left in critical condition this morning after a shooting in front of Nanakuli High School.

Paramedics responded to the scene on Nanakuli Avenue at about 6:35 a.m. and administered advanced life support to a man, 41, with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Emergency Medical Services. The man was transported to a nearby emergency room in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation by police as an attempted murder.