More closures ahead for Likelike Highway roadwork

Likelike Highway will once again be closed for a safety improvement project in the weeks ahead, starting at 9 p.m. Friday night.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says full closures will be in one direction at a time, beginning with the Kaneohe-bound direction this weekend, followed by the Honolulu-bound direction the following weekend.

During weekdays, from Monday to Friday, there will be roving, single-lane closures in both directions.

Work will be done on Likelike between Kahekili Highway and Nalanieha Street.

The weekend closures are as follows:

>> 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday: Full closure, Kaneohe-bound.

>> 8:30 p.m. March 22 to 4:30 a.m. March 25: Full closure, Honolulu-bound.

The weekday closures are as follows:

>> 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday: Roving single-lane closure, Honolulu-bound.

>> 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday; Roving single-lane closure, Kaneohe-bound.

Crews will finish high friction surface treatment of the highway in both directions, which has been delayed by weather.

To alleviate safety concerns and speed up work, DOT said TheBus, first responders and paratransit vehicles will not be allowed through the work area.

During the daytime, crews will be installing guardrails and “impact attenuators” or devices used to the impacts of motor vehicle collisions.

The project is slated to end in August, weather permitting.