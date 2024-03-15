Motorcyclist, 31, critically hurt after colliding with bus in Ewa Beach

A 31-year-old man was critically injured Thursday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a city bus in Ewa Beach, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials.

EMS said paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Kuhina Street at about 9:15 p.m. They provided “advanced life saving measures” on the motorcyclist and took him to a hospital in critical condition, EMS said.

Honolulu police said the motorcyclist was traveling north on Fort Weaver Road and collided with the southbound vehicle driven by a 59-year-old man. Police said the motorcyclist was attempting to speed pass the vehicle as it was making a left turn at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and the 59-year-old man was uninjured and remained at the scene, according to police.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor on the part of the motorcyclist, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors, police said.