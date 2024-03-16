Firefighters rescue man trapped in vehicle after crash in Makaha

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 55-year-old man who was trapped in a vehicle after a collision on Farrington Highway in Makaha this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 9 a.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash. Five units staffed with 15 personnel responded to the scene, according to an HFD summary of the incident.

The first unit arrived at 9:08 a.m. and found one occupant still in their vehicle. Firefighters used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the man, before transferring his care to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 9:14 a.m.

EMS officials said paramedics treated the man before taking him to an emergency room in serious condition.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards were nearby and responded, assisting the man before paramedics arrived, according to EMS.