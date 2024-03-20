Company fined for breaking rules while filming at Kaiwi

State conservation officials have cited Bumper Productions LLC for violating park rules and causing damage while taping “Rescue:HI Surf,” a reality series, at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline last month.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the production company was fined $525, and must also repair the damage caused while filming at Kaiwi on Feb. 16.

“While the fine is manini (small), continued film permit violations could be cause for a denial of the company’s next permit application,” said Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell in a statement. “State Parks wants to collaborate with the film industry, but compliant behavior is critical for resource protection and to minimize impacts to park users. This civil penalty sends a clear signal to the film industry and the value of this message, as a deterrent, is of greater value than the actual penalty itself.”

Bumper Productions currently holds an open state film permit in the Mokuleia section of Kaena Point State Park, DLNR said.

On Feb. 16, DLNR’s State Parks division sent staff and two conservation officers to Kaiwi after being notified of a possible special use permit violation.

They found several violations, including two vehicles beyond the permitted area, naupaka crushed by tires at the edge of off-limit roads, and several fence posts knocked over. Vehicles were also staged within the boundaries of two archaeological sites, officials said, though there did not appear to be any damage to historical features.

The $525 fine was the maximum amount allowed under a new Civil Resource Violation System, said DLNR. Under the system, permit holders who violate rules can have current or future ones denied or terminated at any time, without advance notice.

“While we recognize and appreciate the importance of the film industry to Hawaii’s economy, this situation highlights the need for all production companies to honor and respect the terms of their permit conditions,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang in a statement. “It is a privilege to use state land, not a right. That privilege can be taken away.”