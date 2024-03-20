Grand jury indicts man, 33, in fatal Aiea shooting

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 33-year-old man on charges of second-degree murder and two felony firearms offenses in the March 13 fatal shooting of Ethan Owens, 21, in Aiea.

Witnesses told police that Owens went to Leroy Rodrigues’ home to collect a debt.

The men got into an argument, and Rodrigues allegedly shot Owens in the head.

Rodrigues is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. His bail is set at $2 million.

The sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Rodrigues is also charged with carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony is a Class A felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and place to keep loaded firearms other than pistols and revolvers, which is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.