Hawaii falls to Cal in Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament

Lily Wahinekapu scored a team-high 15 points and the Hawaii women’s basketball team was within two in the final minute before losing to California, 65-60, today in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Imani Perez had 11 points and five rebounds and hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining to make it 62-60. Hawaii nearly came up with a turnover in the Cal backcourt, but Kemery Martin swished a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining to put it away.

MeiLani McBee added 10 points and Daejah Phillips finished with nine for Hawaii, which finished its season 20-11.

Hawaii dropped to 0-8 in the postseason under coach Laura Beeman.

Hawaii led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 23-22 at halftime after Wahinekapu’s floater at the buzzer.

UH scored the first six points of the third quarter on 3-pointers by Perez and Wahinekapu to lead by five.

Hawaii post Jacque David left the game in the second quarter after falling to the court clutching at her knee.

Cal freshman guard Lulu Laditan-Twidale scored a game-high 20 points for Cal (19-14).