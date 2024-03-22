Kauai inmate, 33, injured in hit-and-run shortly after escape

Kauai officials say an inmate who escaped from the Kauai Community Correctional Center early this morning was injured in an alleged hit-and-run on Kuhio Highway.

Officials said Matthew J. Ornellas Jr., 33, escaped from KCCC just after 1 a.m. today but was hit shortly before 1:10 a.m. by what appeared to be a dark-colored vehicle heading toward Lihue on the highway. The driver failed to stop to render aid and was last seen making a U-turn toward Kapaa.

Correctional officers found Ornellas on the highway, about 100 yards northeast of KCCC, with serious injuries.

Kauai police arrived on scene following a 911 call, and Ornellas was taken by ambulance to Wilcox Medical Center.

Ornellas is serving time for promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree. Police reports have been filed for both the escape and alleged hit-and-run.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has initiated an investigation into the incident.