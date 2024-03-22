Kauai inmate, 33, injured in hit-and-run shortly after escape

Kauai officials say an inmate who escaped from the Kauai Community Correctional Center early this morning was injured in an alleged hit-and-run on Kuhio Highway.
Officials said Matthew J. Ornellas Jr., 33, escaped from KCCC just after 1 a.m. today but was hit shortly before 1:10 a.m. by what appeared to be a dark-colored vehicle heading toward Lihue on the highway. The driver failed to stop to render aid and was last seen making a U-turn toward Kapaa.
Correctional officers found Ornellas on the highway, about 100 yards northeast of KCCC, with serious injuries.
Kauai police arrived on scene following a 911 call, and Ornellas was taken by ambulance to Wilcox Medical Center.
Ornellas is serving time for promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree. Police reports have been filed for both the escape and alleged hit-and-run.
The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has initiated an investigation into the incident.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.