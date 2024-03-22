Man, 53, hospitalized after rescue from waters at Kuilima Cove

A 53-year-old man is in serious condition after being pulled from waters at Kuilima Cove in Kahuku, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to an emergency call for a drowning near 57-091 Kamehameha Highway, a popular snorkeling area also known as Kuilima Cove, via mobile response units.

They helped the man to shore, where paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were waiting. EMS treated the patient and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

EMS said “a rising swell and increasing wind” made conditions treacherous at the time.