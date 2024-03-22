comscore Man, 53, hospitalized after rescue from waters at Kuilima Cove | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 53, hospitalized after rescue from waters at Kuilima Cove

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 53-year-old man is in serious condition after being pulled from waters at Kuilima Cove in Kahuku, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to an emergency call for a drowning near 57-091 Kamehameha Highway, a popular snorkeling area also known as Kuilima Cove, via mobile response units.

They helped the man to shore, where paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services were waiting. EMS treated the patient and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

EMS said “a rising swell and increasing wind” made conditions treacherous at the time.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kauai inmate, 33, injured in hit-and-run shortly after escape

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up