Editorial | Letters

Letter: Alabama embryo ruling opens new can of worms

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

When the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that an embryo is a child, a can of worms was opened.

I can see it now: fertility clinics will sell embryos as tax shelters and deductions. I now have 100 embryos that I can use to claim earned income, child tax, adoption and dependent care credits. All on the taxpayers' dime.

Phil Robertson
Kailua