Letter: Alabama embryo ruling opens new can of worms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that an embryo is a child, a can of worms was opened. Read more

When the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that an embryo is a child, a can of worms was opened.

I can see it now: fertility clinics will sell embryos as tax shelters and deductions. I now have 100 embryos that I can use to claim earned income, child tax, adoption and dependent care credits. All on the taxpayers’ dime.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter