Society of Professional Journalists offers paid summer internships in Hawaii

The Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter is looking for candidates for its 2024 paid Summer Internship Program.
Selected applicants will be placed in a print, online or broadcast media organization in Honolulu, where they will work full-time for 10 weeks during the summer.
Most major Hawaii news organizations, including the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, participate in the summer program. The Star-Advertiser is among the Honolulu media organizations offering a full-time, 10-week paid internship. Ten-week, part-time paid SPJ internships are also available at four Hawaii magazines or trade publications.
The internship is available to Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside the islands; students enrolled in a college or university in the state; college or university students who attended school in Hawaii or currently live in the state; and college graduates from May 2023 or later.
Prospective interns can visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an application form. Applicants must also send a cover letter, a list of relevant coursework or news media experience with samples, and three references. Applications are due April 15.
Contact or call Craig DeSilva at 808-282-1038 or email spjinterns@gmail.com for more information.
