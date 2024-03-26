Off the news: Indictment in slaying of social worker

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nearly three years after the stunning shooting death of respected counselor Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga outside his Aiea home, a suspect has been indicted. Read more

Nearly three years after the stunning shooting death of respected counselor Malakai “Mo” Maumalanga outside his Aiea home, a suspect has been indicted. Filimone Tavake is facing four charges, including for murder and drug trafficking.

Maumalanga, 45, was well known for his work with at-risk kids at the nonprofit Adult Friends for Youth, having turned his own troubled life around after being arrested at age 18 in connection with a gang-related shooting. News of Maumalanga’s violent death on March 27, 2021, was difficult to hear, as might be details at trial behind why he was killed.