Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Indictment in slaying of social worker

Today

Nearly three years after the stunning shooting death of respected counselor Malakai "Mo" Maumalanga outside his Aiea home, a suspect has been indicted.

Filimone Tavake is facing four charges, including for murder and drug trafficking. Maumalanga, 45, was well known for his work with at-risk kids at the nonprofit Adult Friends for Youth, having turned his own troubled life around after being arrested at age 18 in connection with a gang-related shooting.

News of Maumalanga's violent death on March 27, 2021, was difficult to hear, as might be details at trial behind why he was killed.