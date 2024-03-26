Cheesy roasted vegetables

With frizzled florets and crisp-tender stems, roasted broccoli is pretty delicious on its own. Follow Step 1 if you need a go-to basic method, or keep going for broccoli all dressed up in lacy skirts of cheddar. Store-bought grated cheese will work, but freshly grated cheese will have an easier time surrendering to the heat of the oven. Let the cheese go past melted to just golden brown, at which point it will crisp into chips on your florets. Serve the broccoli alongside chicken cutlets, sausage or refried beans — or eat it straight from the sheet pan with your fingers.

Cheddar-Roasted Broccoli

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pounds broccoli, cut into 1 1/2- to 2-inch-long florets, stems sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and pepper

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 3/4 packed cup/3 ounces coarsely grated extra-sharp cheddar

Directions:

Arrange a rack at the bottom of the oven and heat to 425 degrees. On a parchment paper-lined sheet pan, toss the broccoli with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer, cut sides down, and roast on the bottom rack, without flipping, until browned and crisp-tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Sprinkle the broccoli with the garlic, stir to combine, then spread the broccoli in an even layer. Sprinkle with the cheddar, then roast until the cheese is melted and nearly all golden brown, 6 to 9 minutes. Let cool a few minutes for the cheese to crisp. Use a spatula to transfer the broccoli and all the cheese to plates.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.