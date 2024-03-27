Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Reach out for some extra FAFSA help Today Updated 7:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Here’s a reminder about something stressed-out college parents would like to forget: the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Here’s a reminder about something stressed-out college parents would like to forget: the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). It might calm them a bit to know there is still advice available, including the FAFSA Hawaii Hotline, (808) 842-2540, open weekdays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. For those who need a bit more help, register online (collegeiswithinreachhawaii.com) for virtual workshops and a workshop to get a review of a completed form (if the one Thursday is full, there’s another set for April 4 at 6 p.m.). Students can attend — it’s all part of higher education. Previous Story Off the news: Indictment in slaying of social worker