Off the news: Reach out for some extra FAFSA help

Here’s a reminder about something stressed-out college parents would like to forget: the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). It might calm them a bit to know there is still advice available, including the FAFSA Hawaii Hotline, (808) 842-2540, open weekdays 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

For those who need a bit more help, register online (collegeiswithinreachhawaii.com) for virtual workshops and a workshop to get a review of a completed form (if the one Thursday is full, there’s another set for April 4 at 6 p.m.).

Students can attend — it’s all part of higher education.