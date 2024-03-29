comscore Vehicle crash closes Farrington Highway in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vehicle crash closes Farrington Highway in Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 am
Honolulu police have closed a section of Farrington Highway in both directions in Waianae due to a motor vehicle collision.

The highway between Ala Poko and Puhano streets has been closed, according to a police bulletin. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect delays.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

