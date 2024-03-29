Vehicle crash closes Farrington Highway in Waianae

Honolulu police have closed a section of Farrington Highway in both directions in Waianae due to a motor vehicle collision.
The highway between Ala Poko and Puhano streets has been closed, according to a police bulletin. Motorists are advised to avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect delays.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
