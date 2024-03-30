comscore Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo closed due to vehicle crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo closed due to vehicle crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:05 pm
Honolulu police closed a portion of Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo late this afternoon because of a vehicle collision.

In an alert sent around 4:35 p.m., police said the highway was closed in both directions from Old Kalanianaole Highway to Flamingo Road, due to vehicle collision.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Looking Back

