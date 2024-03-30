No. 20 UC Irvine completes sweep of Hawaii baseball

Caden Kendle had four hits and made a sprawling catch to lift 20th-ranked UC Irvine to a 12-5 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Les Murakami Stadium.
A crowd of 1,610 saw the Anteaters complete the sweep of the three-game series. It was the first time the ’Bows lost all three games in a Big West series in Rich Hill’s three seasons as head coach.
The Anteaters scored five runs in the first inning and added another run in the second. The ’Bows scored a run in the second, then closed to 6-5 with a four-run third.
But the Anteaters broke away with three runs in the fourth. Abraham Garcia-Pacheco singled home two runs and Chase Call added a sacrifice fly.
The Anteaters improved to 22-3 overall and 8-1 in the Big West. The ’Bows fell to 15-10 and 2-4. UH plays Hawaii Pacific on Tuesday night.
