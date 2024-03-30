University of Hawaii center Mor Seck enters transfer portal

Mor Seck, a 7-foot-1 rim protector for the University of Hawaii basketball team, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I don’t want to leave Hawaii because the people are great out here,” Seck told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a telephone interview. “I’d love to be in Hawaii. I don’t have a choice. I need to go somewhere I can grow up. I want to challenge myself and go to a different school.”

As a sophomore, Seck averaged 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds as a reserve center during the 2023-24 season. But his impact was felt in the low post, where he amassed 20 blocks in 19 games and intimidated opponents into missed shots.

But 45 minutes ahead of the Jan. 25 game against UC Santa Barbara, UH announced Seck suffered a season-ending injury during a recent practice. A week later, Seck underwent surgery on his left ACL.

Seck said he is on track to resume playing basketball in October.

He said he expects to have “a lot of options” for his next school. “I’ve got to see what’s best for me so I can go there,” Seck said.

UH coach Eran Ganot said: “I have only positive things to say about Mor. We’ll be rooting for him from afar. I appreciate all he’s done for us. … I thank him for all he’s done for us. I feel he’s part of the family for life. I’ll always be there for him and rooting for him. I wish him the best.”