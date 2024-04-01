Editorial | Letters Letter: Imagine Hawaii without locals, Native Hawaiians Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It has been said that Hawaii requires more housing for the homeless, the poor and the outsiders, to purchase a piece of the islands. As reported, the local people, as well as the Hawaiian people, cannot afford to live here. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It has been said that Hawaii requires more housing for the homeless, the poor and the outsiders, to purchase a piece of the islands. As reported, the local people, as well as the Hawaiian people, cannot afford to live here. There appears to be a future era when there will no longer be any local or Hawaiian people living in Hawaii. Hawaiian history will be rewritten to reflect the new residents’ revisionist history. Keoni May Makiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Tulsi emerges in VP talk, but what has she achieved?