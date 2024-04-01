Letter: Imagine Hawaii without locals, Native Hawaiians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It has been said that Hawaii requires more housing for the homeless, the poor and the outsiders, to purchase a piece of the islands. As reported, the local people, as well as the Hawaiian people, cannot afford to live here. Read more

There appears to be a future era when there will no longer be any local or Hawaiian people living in Hawaii. Hawaiian history will be rewritten to reflect the new residents’ revisionist history.

Keoni May

Makiki

