This tender cornbread features coconut

This rich, tender cornbread has coconut milk mixed into the batter, giving it a gentle, nutty fragrance. Using all of the brown sugar called for makes this almost cakelike, but you can add less for a milder, savory-sweet loaf. The coconut flake topping gets crisp and golden in the oven, adding a pleasing, nubby contrast to the soft crumb. This is best served still warm, slathered with butter if you like. Store any leftovers in the fridge (it will keep for a few days), then toast it just before serving.

Coconut Cornbread

Ingredients:

• 9 tablespoons/127 grams melted butter (or coconut oil),plus more for the pan

• 1/3 cup/20 grams unsweetened coconut chips or flakes

• 2 to 5 tablespoons/25 to 62 grams light brown sugar

• 2 cups/250 grams all-purpose flour

• 1 cup/180 grams fine yellow cornmeal

• 1 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 2 large eggs

• 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut milk, preferably full-fat

• 1/4 cup/60 milliliters sour cream, Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter an 8-inch pan.

In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon butter, the coconut and 1 teaspoon sugar, and toss well. This is your topping.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornmeal, remaining sugar (add sugar depending on how sweet you prefer your cornbread), salt and baking powder.

In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, coconut milk, sour cream and remaining 8 tablespoons melted butter. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, whisking well until just combined.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and scatter coconut on top in an even layer. Bake until the top is golden and the cornbread bounces back when lightly pressed in the middle, 35 to 50 minutes (glass and ceramic pans take longer than metal). Let cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Total time: 1 hour, serves 8.