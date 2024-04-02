Teens taken to ER after truck plunges into Haleiwa Harbor

Three teenage boys were taken to an emergency room after the pickup truck they were in hit a pole and plunged into the ocean at Haleiwa on Monday night, according to first responders.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to Haleiwa Harbor at about 7 p.m. Monday, and found the three outside of the truck and onshore upon arrival.

Paramedics treated the three, and took them to a hospital emergency room. A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and the other two males, both aged 16, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police temporarily closed Haleiwa Road down between the boat harbor entrance and exit due to the crash. A power outage for about 950 customers in Haleiwa was also reported at about 7 p.m. due to a motor vehicle accident. Power was restored about 50 minutes later.

The truck appeared to have been submerged in the water. No further information was provided.