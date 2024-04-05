Man found guilty of fatal stabbing in Wahiawa

An Oahu Circuit Court jury found a 25-year-old man guilty of second-degree murder in the Nov. 19, 2019, stabbing death of 45-year-old Isaac J. Lee in Wahiawa.

Kai Dela Cruz faces life in prison with the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on July 16.

“Evidence presented during the trial showed the defendant was smoking methamphetamine before he killed the victim by stabbing him repeatedly,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm.

“Drug use continues to be a factor in crimes committed in Hawaii. It is important we continue to highlight the dangers associated with drug use and continue to prosecute those who promote illegal drugs or use drugs and harm others.”

Police said Dela Cruz, then 21, stabbed the 45-year-old with a sharp object at an Ohai Place apartment and fled.

Police said the men knew each other.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office described Lee as homeless, and said he sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso. Lee was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center, where he later died.

Dela Cruz has a criminal history of misdemeanor assault and carrying a deadly weapon, petty misdemeanor theft and promoting a detrimental drug.