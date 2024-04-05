Police arrest man in alleged assault of kupuna in Kakaako

Honolulu police have arrested a male suspect on suspicion of assaulting an elderly victim last month after issuing a bulletin.

The suspect turned himself in to the main station at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, CrimeStoppers said in a news release. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The police and CrimeStoppers thank the public for their assistance.

In the initial CrimeStoppers bulletin, police sought the public’s help in identifying a man they said was wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault of an elderly victim.

Police said at about 2:30 p.m. on March 26, an unknown male suspect got into an altercation with an elderly victim on Queen Street. He allegedly struck the elderly victim, who sustained injuries and had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Police released a video and photos of the suspect, described as an unknown male with bushy hair.

He was wearing a red polo shirt with long, black pants and slippers at the time of the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a charcoal-colored Nissan Armada. The driver of the Nissan was an unknown woman, and there was another woman who was a passenger in the car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to submit a tip via honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.